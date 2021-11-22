Capital Insight Partners LLC Boosts Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.70.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $194.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.58 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.77%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

