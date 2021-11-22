Capital Insight Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 2,651.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 74,957 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 181,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

MANH opened at $168.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.34 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.00. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $93.65 and a one year high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.86.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

