Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $4.94 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,663 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.81 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $142.86 and a one year high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

