Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 177 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $452.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRL opened at $379.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $414.27 and a 200-day moving average of $392.23. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.06 and a 52 week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.