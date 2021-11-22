Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,006,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,258 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.25% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $55,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 532,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after buying an additional 53,778 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,759,000. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $57.05 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $59.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.99.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.