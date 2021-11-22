Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.63 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $291,690,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,455,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock opened at $93.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.