Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $9.29 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 245,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 823.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $40.01 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35.

