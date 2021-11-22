Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 34,104 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,104 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cardinal Health worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 34.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after buying an additional 3,338,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,137 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,211,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,457,000 after purchasing an additional 219,133 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $48.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.73. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

