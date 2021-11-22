Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,386 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $17,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $118.61 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $92.04 and a 1-year high of $124.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.22 and its 200 day moving average is $118.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.032 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

