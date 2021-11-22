Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Short Interest Down 22.1% in October

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the October 14th total of 71,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius bought 305,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $9,151,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sam Levinson purchased 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $296,200.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 330,494 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,708 over the last three months. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital Senior Living from $2,300.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.49 million, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.16. Capital Senior Living has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $58.94.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $17.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by $21.72.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

