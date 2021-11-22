Cappasity (CAPP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.80 Million

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Cappasity has a market cap of $7.80 million and approximately $258,084.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cappasity has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cappasity

Cappasity is a coin. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

