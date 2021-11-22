CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) vs. CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Financial Review

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) and CarMax (NYSE:KMX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get CarLotz alerts:

This table compares CarLotz and CarMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarLotz -14.14% -31.92% -16.84% CarMax 4.48% 25.78% 5.20%

This table compares CarLotz and CarMax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarLotz $118.63 million 3.11 -$3.54 million ($1.54) -2.10 CarMax $18.95 billion 1.26 $746.92 million $7.04 20.88

CarMax has higher revenue and earnings than CarLotz. CarLotz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarMax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.7% of CarLotz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of CarMax shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of CarLotz shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of CarMax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CarLotz and CarMax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarLotz 0 3 0 0 2.00 CarMax 0 4 8 0 2.67

CarLotz currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.62%. CarMax has a consensus target price of $151.55, suggesting a potential upside of 3.10%. Given CarLotz’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CarLotz is more favorable than CarMax.

Risk and Volatility

CarLotz has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarMax has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CarMax beats CarLotz on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations. The CAF segment pertains to its finance operation, which offers vehicle financing services to customers buying retail vehicles. The company was founded by Richard L. Sharp and William Austin Ligon in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.