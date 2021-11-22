CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,745,000 after buying an additional 157,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,134,000 after purchasing an additional 324,857 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CarMax by 113.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 20.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after purchasing an additional 527,732 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMX opened at $146.99 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.29 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.13 and a 200-day moving average of $130.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

