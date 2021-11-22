Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cars.com by 39,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

CARS opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $861.70 million, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 2.22. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

