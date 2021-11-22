Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Downgraded by Northland Securities

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was downgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CASA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

CASA opened at $5.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.18. Casa Systems has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $462,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Casa Systems by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,420,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Casa Systems by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,068,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,796 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,251,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Casa Systems by 11,972.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 187,013 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

