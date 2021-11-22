Cascades Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

CAS opened at C$14.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.95. Cascades has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cascades has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.79.

In other Cascades news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total transaction of C$160,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 435,964 shares in the company, valued at C$6,988,502.92.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

