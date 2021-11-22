Catex Token (CATT) Market Capitalization Tops $663,407.70

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Catex Token has a market cap of $663,407.70 and approximately $3,165.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Catex Token has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Catex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00047323 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.91 or 0.00224970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00087620 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

