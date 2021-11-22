CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,782 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in CB Financial Services were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 500.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 54,162 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBFV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $23.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $126.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 67.61%.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

