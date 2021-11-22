Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Update

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 934,900 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the October 14th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 650,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of CE traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.74. 428,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,446. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. Celanese has a 52 week low of $115.42 and a 52 week high of $174.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.81.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,914,000 after buying an additional 212,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Celanese by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after purchasing an additional 363,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Celanese by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after purchasing an additional 477,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Celanese by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,561 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,442,000 after purchasing an additional 101,827 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

