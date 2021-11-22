Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

CLDX stock traded down $1.39 on Monday, reaching $41.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,528. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $413,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $197,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

