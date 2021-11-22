Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded up $1.47 on Monday, reaching $49.72. 137,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,936. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.28. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

