Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post sales of $104.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.40 million to $108.20 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $84.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $386.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $382.60 million to $389.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $451.15 million, with estimates ranging from $450.10 million to $452.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $116.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNTY shares. TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

CNTY remained flat at $$14.81 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,851. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $438.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Century Casinos by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Century Casinos by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 164,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

