Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Stock Price Down 6.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) dropped 6.9% on Monday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $32.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Century Therapeutics traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $19.18. Approximately 785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 181,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,760,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $141,004,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

