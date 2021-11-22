CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Director Sells $131,960.00 in Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.01. 2,349,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.66. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 32.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 10.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 16.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 119.1% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 154,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $6,867,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CF shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.