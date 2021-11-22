CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 47.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,076,000 after purchasing an additional 811,595 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CGI by 1.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,872,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,890,000 after purchasing an additional 42,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 101.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,984 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CGI by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,015,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,427,000 after purchasing an additional 146,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of CGI by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,895,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIB. CIBC lifted their target price on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.46.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $86.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.04 and a 12 month high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

