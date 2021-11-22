Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,569 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,495,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,516,000 after acquiring an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Generation Bio by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,225,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,761,000 after buying an additional 289,944 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,478,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,664,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,244,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,369,000 after purchasing an additional 131,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,154,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $19.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 3.85. Generation Bio Co. has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $55.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.50.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generation Bio news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 30,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $792,674.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 28,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $747,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,780 shares of company stock valued at $6,530,771 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

