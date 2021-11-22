Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 146,812 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 143.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Sumo Logic worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 279.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,681,000 after buying an additional 4,839,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 282.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367,076 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 900.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,440 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth $29,006,000. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $35,499.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,413 shares of company stock worth $2,120,934. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

SUMO stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 3.11.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

