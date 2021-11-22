Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 30,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $792,674.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 16,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $407,849.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,780 shares of company stock valued at $6,530,771 in the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

GBIO opened at $19.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 3.85. Generation Bio Co. has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

