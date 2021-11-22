Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,233 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 31.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.96. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $18.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 47.05%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

