Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,139 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Credicorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Credicorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Credicorp stock opened at $120.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.48. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $680.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 15.65%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.