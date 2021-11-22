Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $5.05 Million Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $171,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of AERI opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $475.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AERI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

