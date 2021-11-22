Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,349,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,639,000 after purchasing an additional 98,928 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after purchasing an additional 548,628 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,411,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,350,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,616,000 after purchasing an additional 436,299 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,240,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 67,658 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $10.04 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $475.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.65.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

