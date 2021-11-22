Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,274,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,412,000 after buying an additional 266,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,938,000 after buying an additional 122,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after buying an additional 155,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after buying an additional 454,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after buying an additional 673,337 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

SPWH stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $765.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.96. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.