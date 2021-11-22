Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $5.43 Million Stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of AxoGen worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

AXGN stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $405.65 million, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.71. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 21.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

