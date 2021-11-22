Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Anterix worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anterix by 290.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Anterix during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $610,025.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 16,895 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $949,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,831 shares of company stock worth $3,566,350. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATEX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anterix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of ATEX opened at $63.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

