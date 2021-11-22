Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 21.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,635,966,000 after purchasing an additional 125,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,596,000 after purchasing an additional 175,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,752,000 after purchasing an additional 110,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,149 shares of company stock worth $24,107,931 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.00. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

