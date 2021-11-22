Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $4.17 Million Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fox Factory worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 8.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 6.7% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 165.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.39. The stock had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,650. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.78.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $989,055 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

