Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Maximus worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Maximus by 0.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 6.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Maximus stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $82.51. 1,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.65 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $94,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $481,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,595 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

