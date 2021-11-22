Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Chatham Lodging Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $12.56 on Thursday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.53 million, a P/E ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 44.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 130.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 50.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 183,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 61,515 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,622 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

