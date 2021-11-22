Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to announce $195.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $195.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.70 million. Chegg reported sales of $205.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $763.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $763.50 million to $764.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $835.11 million, with estimates ranging from $806.28 million to $860.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 74.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,498 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 3.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after acquiring an additional 670,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at about $48,985,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Chegg by 101.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,005,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,596,000 after acquiring an additional 506,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

CHGG traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.54. 4,305,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,192. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. Chegg has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.62.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

