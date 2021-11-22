Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Update

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the October 14th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGIFF. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CGIFF opened at $6.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.