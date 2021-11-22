Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $61.74 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $69.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHK. Capital One Financial upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 481.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

