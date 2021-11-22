Chia Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.71 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for about $141.10 or 0.00246292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $332.35 million and approximately $21.71 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069907 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00074412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00091053 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.13 or 0.07291039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,516.42 or 1.00392972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,355,332 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

