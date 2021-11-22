Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLCE. B. Riley raised Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.75.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.62.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.89. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 61,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 44,467 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

