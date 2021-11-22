China Renaissance Securities Lowers Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) to Hold

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was downgraded by research analysts at China Renaissance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $39.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average is $43.56. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Farfetch by 49.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Farfetch by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

