Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Announces Dividend of $0.52

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) announced a dividend on Sunday, November 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.5232 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27.

CHYHY stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHYHY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

