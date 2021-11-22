CIBC Increases Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$108.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TD. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$91.00” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perfom” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$91.37.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD stock traded up C$1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$93.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,433,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,217. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$69.00 and a twelve month high of C$93.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$169.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$86.19.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6275614 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.