Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 1,279 Shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.80% of MedTech Acquisition worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MedTech Acquisition by 7.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in MedTech Acquisition by 77.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MedTech Acquisition by 9.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTAC opened at $9.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $11.18.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

