Citadel Advisors LLC Has $5.33 Million Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NewMarket by 2,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEU opened at $347.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $344.86 and a 200-day moving average of $335.82. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.33. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $297.29 and a one year high of $432.55.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $622.21 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 10.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

