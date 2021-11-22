Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 3,599 Shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 564,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventoux CCM Acquisition were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTAQ. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,052,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,895,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,490,000. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTAQ opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.36.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

